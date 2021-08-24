SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The City of Sacramento on Tuesday declared a “Stage 2 Water Alert” calling on residents to reduce water usage by 15% to relieve pressure on the Lower American River and Folsom Reservoir as the state continue’s to experience extreme drought conditions.

Under the Stage 2 declaration, water waste fines will be doubled and car washing will be restricted to watering days only.

Additionally, the city manager has been authorized to transfer $1.8 million from the Water Fund in order to balance the Water Conservation Multi-Year Operating Project.

The city’s water use reduction plan adopted by the city council in July consists of six stages calling on residents to conserve more water with each proceeding stage.