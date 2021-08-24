SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance to find two children who were reported missing from their home.

Eight-year-old Cheriyah Dizon and 12-year-old Aaron Safrans, who are siblings, were last seen playing outside the main entrance of their apartment complex in the 8100 block of Waterman Road in South Sacramento around 6:30 p.m. Monday night.

Cheriyah is described as an Asian female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 4 feet tall and weighs 70 pounds. She was last seen wearing a short, pink jumpsuit with a floral print. Aaron is described as an Asian male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 85 pounds. Aaron was last seen wearing a black shirt and black shorts.

Both children were reported missing just after 10 p.m. on Monday by their adoptive family. A child at the scene says they may have seen saw Cheriyah talking to someone in a vehicle in front of the complex.

The children are considered to be at-risk because of their ages.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the two children is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115.