YUBA COUNTY (CBS13) — After losing his wife to COVID-19 earlier this month, Scott Lawrence said the rings he gave her on their wedding day went missing at Rideout Memorial Hospital in Marysville.

Staff took them off before an MRI, and now, he fears this memory of his wife could be lost forever.

“I said ‘you’ve got to find the rings. I don’t care if it came out of a gumball machine or if it cost ten million dollars,’ ” Lawrence said. “I said ‘I gave my wife that ring and I want the rings back.’ ”

Lawrence said he made call after call and got the runaround. It wasn’t in the hospital safe or the lost and found. His last effort was the patient advocate.

“So I called her, got her voice message and her mailbox was full,” Lawrence said. “You’re a patient advocate, advocate for these patients now.”

CBS13 tried to get a response from two different people: the patient advocate and the hospital’s media team. We were told no comment or that a response would come later—but no response came.

On their website, Rideout Memorial recommends patients leave valuables with a family member. But Scott said he was not allowed to see his wife at all due to COVID-19 protocols.

“I know they’ve done me dirty. They’ve done my wife dirty and she’s not here to say anything, and I’m the only one who can speak for her now,” Lawrence said.

He said he’s checking pawn shops just in case.

“I know that ring’s over there or in somebody’s pocket,” Lawrence said.

He said the patient advocate at Rideout did offer him compensation for the rings, but that’s something he’s unwilling to accept. He said he wants the actual rings back due to the emotional, not monetary value.