ELK GROVE (CBS13) – A big rig was destroyed when it crashed and burst into flames on Interstate 5 Tuesday morning.
The crash happened on a section of the freeway just south of Elk Grove Boulevard. The driver of the truck lost control and crashed along the side of the road. The truck then caught fire, causing the cab of the truck to burn up.
Fortunately, the driver was able to get out of the truck unharmed.
One lane of traffic was closed as a result of the crash. Caltrans says motorists should expect delays.
***BreakingNews*** Driver of BigRig ok after losing control and crashing NB I-5 South of Elk Grove Blvd. Cab portion of truck burned and destroyed. Driver sustained no injuries @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento @at_clausen @allyaredas pic.twitter.com/OV0JfvL1Sn
