SUTTER CREEK (CBS13) – A man is facing criminal charges for his alleged attack on an Amador County teacher earlier this month.

Jason Wages, 49, has been charged with misdemeanor violations of battery on a school employee, disruptive presence at a school, and disturbing the peace by offensive language, the Amador County District Attorney announced on Monday.

The charges stem from a fight that happened on August 11, the first day of school at Sutter Creek Elementary. During student pick-up after school, Wages reportedly confronted staff about their child having to wear a mask. Wages then verbally assaulted the principal, and when a male teacher reportedly stepped in, he allegedly physically attacked the teacher, causing injuries that required medical treatment. The teacher was treated at the hospital and released later that day.

Prior to the charges being filed, Wages had already been banned from the campus, according to EdSource.