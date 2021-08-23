SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police have arrested two people in connection with a shooting over the weekend in Sacramento that left one woman dead.

Sacramento Police were called to the 2700 block of Rio Linda Boulevard just after 1 a.m. Sunday for a report of a shooting when they located the woman with at least one life-threatening gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital by ambulance but died, according to police.

On Monday, police announced they had arrested a suspect in the case.

Detectives have arrested 18-year-old Milton Collins on a homicide charge and have arrested 21-year-old Deandre Collins on a felony threats charge related to this shooting.

Both suspects have been booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.

Detectives believe an argument at a party escalated into the shooting. The incident remains active and anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Sacramento Police Department.