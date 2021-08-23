SAN DIEGO (CBS13) — A Sacramento man is in custody accused of killing his brother with an arrow in San Diego, authorities said.

The body of Trenton Thomas, 22, also of Sacramento, was found at Central Avenue Mini Park shortly before 12:30 a.m. on August 10, according to the San Diego Police Department.

His brother, Adam Jon Thomas, 25, was arrested four days later in Sacramento and was set to be transferred back to San Diego.

CBS 8 in San Diego reported that the victim was found shot in the head with an arrow. San Diego police said the victim had traumatic injuries to the upper body.

Information regarding a motive was not available.