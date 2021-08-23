RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – Sheriff’s deputies are at the scene of a standoff in Rancho Cordova.

The incident is happening in the area of Coloma Road and Vehicle Drive. A Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson tells CBS13 that a person has barricaded himself inside of a residence.

Deputies went to the home around 9 a.m. Monday to serve a felony arrest warrant but the person, who hasn’t yet been identified, refused to come out.

Nearby residents have been evacuated as a precaution.

No further updates are available. This is a developing story.