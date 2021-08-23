SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing senior out of Sacramento.

Troy Isaac Young, 72, is being considered at-risk for medical reasons. He was last seen on Sunday around 11 p.m. in Sacramento.

He is believed to be driving a blue 2014 Chevy Captiva with California license plate 7DHV040, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

He was reported to be wearing black pants, a black t-shirt with yellow lettering, and black boots.