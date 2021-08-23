Menu
Dinner Off Main
For 2021, the Woodland's Dinner Off Main chefs that help bring you their annual dinner, will delight you with seasonal dishes, utilizing local products, that are paired with your favorite local wines and beer.
11 minutes ago
Dad Joke - 8/23
Papa Stark is here to get your week off to a silly start with today's Dad Joke of the Day!
24 minutes ago
Sing It To Me - 8/23
Can the Good Day Players sing this Shania Twain classic?
36 minutes ago
7:10 Toast - 8/23
Hope you had a good weekend! Here's to Monday!
47 minutes ago
Monday Morning Forecast - 8/23/21
Cody Stark has the morning forecast for the Sacramento region.
1 hour ago
Monday's Show Info (8/23/21)
Sunday's Show Info (8/22/21)
Saturday's Show Info (8/21/21)
Friday's Show Info (8/20/21)
Thursday's Show Info (8/19/21)
FDA Grants Full Approval For Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine
August 23, 2021 at 7:03 am
Coronavirus Vaccine
Pfizer Vaccine