SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Some possessions of notorious gangster Al Capone are being sold at auction later this year in Sacramento.

Sonny Capone, the only child of the infamous prohibition-era gangster Al Capone, had reportedly been living in the Auburn area in relative obscurity. His daughters are now selling his estate, including Al Capone’s Colt pistol that Al dubbed “sweetheart,” his diamond-monogrammed watch, diamond-studded jewelry, bedroom furniture from his Palm Island home, family photos, a home movie of Capone and his associates, a prison letter to Sonny, according to a statement Monday from Witherell’s Luxury Asset Auctioneers and Appraisers.

The auction will take place on October 8 at 6 p.m. at Sutter Club in downtown Sacramento.

Capone is widely considered one of the most notorious American gangsters of the Prohibition era. He was convicted of tax evasion in Chicago and transferred to Alcatraz 87 years ago.

For details and to register, visit witherells.com.