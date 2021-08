SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A woman was killed in a shooting overnight on Rio Linda Boulevard in Sacramento.

Sacramento Police were called to the 2700 block of Rio Linda Boulevard just after 1 a.m. Sunday for a report of a shooting when they located the woman with at least one life-threatening gunshot wound.

She was taken to the hospital by ambulance, but died, according to police.

They have not released any suspect information.

Homicide detectives are currently on scene investigating.