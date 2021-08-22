SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Three people have been arrested for their involvement in a July homicide of a Sacramento woman.

The woman, identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office as as 19-year-old Rebecca May Rochelle Chaquies, was found dead inside of a Sacramento residence last month and investigators determined she was the victim of a homicide.

On Friday, 20-year-old Raymond Hainta was taken into custody by law enforcement in Atlanta where he remains in custody.

The investigation also led to the arrest of 41-year-old Amy Hainta and 51-year-old Andrew Kearny for accessory-related charges to this incident, Sacramento police said.

They were booked into the Sacramento County Jail on Thursday.

The motive in the homicide remains under investigation, according to police, but they say Hainta and Chaquies knew each other.

Officers are not releasing any additional information at this time.

Back on July 12, officers and medics responded to the 3100 block of Occidental Drive to investigate a report of a person found dead inside a residence.

Chaquies was soon discovered with critical injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. No information about what kind of injuries she sustained has been released at this point.