SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Both directions of Highway 99 near Dillard Road in south Sacramento remain closed Sunday morning after a major-injury crash.

There is no estimated time of reopening.

The roadway is closed due to a major-injury traffic collision that happened just after 4:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Southbound traffic is being diverted off Highway 99 at Grant Line Road, while northbound traffic is being diverted off at Dillard Road.

The CHP is asking motorists to use Interstate 5 as an alternative.

Information about the crash has not been released.