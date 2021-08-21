YUBA CITY (CBS13) — An arrest has been made in connection to two storage unit burglaries in Yuba City, the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Joseph Alexander Dimarco was arrested in Placer County on August 16 and, once released from the Placer County Jail, he will be booked into the Sutter County Jail on two charges of burglary.

Dimarco is suspected in two separate Yuba City burglaries that happened at storage units on Hunn Road on May 30 and June 9, authorities said. Surveillance footage from both incidents shows the same suspect entering the property over a fence around the business.

Dimarco is accused of cutting off locks of storage units and stealing expensive watches, comic books and collectibles.

The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office said detectives responded to the Placer County Jail to interview Dimarco, who confessed to the crimes. He had been arrested by Placer County deputies on fresh charges.