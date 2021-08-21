SUTTER COUNTY (CBS13) – Four women have been arrested following an investigation into stolen mail in Sutter County.

On Thursday evening, the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office says they got a call reporting an incident of mail theft in the 1600 block of Barry Road. Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene and watched footage recorded by the victim that showed a vehicle that was associated with prior incidents, according to a statement from the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman associated with the vehicle was identified as Julie Keovilayphone, deputies say. They went to her home and found the vehicle seen in the video. Keovilayphone then reportedly gave deputies permission to search the vehicle, and inside, deputies allegedly found a stolen check made out for $35,654.

Sheriff’s department detectives then served a search warrant on Keovilayphone’s home and say they found more stolen checks, stolen mail, evidence of identity theft, and other stolen property.

Evidence found during the search led to the arrest of Julie Keovilayphone, 32, Sierra Valenzuela, 33, and Vicki Keovilayphone, 39, and Delilah McCall, 45. All four suspects are from Yuba City.

The investigation is still ongoing, say, deputies.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the sheriff’s department at (530) 822-2310.