DEATH VALLEY (AP) — Authorities say a San Francisco man died while hiking in Death Valley National Park, where temperatures can be among the hottest on Earth.
Park officials say 60-year-old Lawrence Stanback died Wednesday while hiking near Red Cathedral along the Golden Canyon Trail. That day temperatures reached 108 degrees Fahrenheit.READ MORE: Dixie Fire Surpasses 700K Acres Burned; More Evacuation Orders Issued
Officials say park rangers received a report of a suspected heatstroke Wednesday afternoon and set on foot to look for Stanback. They say he was already dead when the rangers found him.READ MORE: Caldor Fire Update: 82K Acres Burned, 245 Structures Destroyed
Last month, the National Weather Service said Death Valley recorded a high temperature of 130 degrees.MORE NEWS: Caldor Fire: Highway 50 Remains Closed From Pollock Pines To Meyers
