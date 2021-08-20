MANTECA (CBS13) – Four women have been arrested in connection to a brazen beauty store theft in San Joaquin County that was caught on store video.

Police say the women raided the Ulta beauty store in Manteca last week, grabbing everything they could, as employees and customers looked on.

In just one minute they grabbed 51 bottles of high-end perfumes and took off, but didn’t get far. Police pulled their vehicle over nearby. Three of the suspects are from Sacramento and the fourth is from Berkeley.