MEYERS (CBS13) — A 40-mile stretch of Highway 50 is closed in El Dorado County due to safety concerns with the Caldor Fire.

Caltrans said the closure would be in place as of 4 p.m. from Sly Park Road in Pollock Pines to the Meyers area. Mandatory evacuations are currently in place between Sly Park and Strawberry.

Caltrans did not say when the roads would reopen, but high winds are expected to impact the activity of the Caldor Fire in the area Friday evening.

The Caldor Fire has burned more than 73,000 acres as of Friday afternoon and containment remained at zero. More than 100 structures have been destroyed.