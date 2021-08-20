JANESVILLE (CBS13) — A man who refused to evacuate the Dixie Fire in Lassen County is accused of trying to run over a California Highway Patrol officer.

On Thursday, officers encountered 40-year-old Willis Dow of Susanville along Lakecrest Road in Janesville—the town is under mandatory evacuation orders.

Investigators say he started running, then got into a pickup truck that was attached to a trailer with a bulldozer on it.

Officers told him to stop, but he refused. Dow then allegedly drove the truck in the direction of an officer, forcing him to run out of the way, according to CHP Susanville.

Dow later pulled over and complied with orders to exit the truck and get on the ground. While doing this, Dow reportedly pulled out his phone to record the officers.

Investigators said Dow refused to put his phone down and officers gained control of his hands and were able to handcuff him.

He was booked into the Lassen County Jail on several charges.