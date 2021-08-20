ELK GROVE (CBS13) — The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman who was allegedly stabbed to death in Elk Grove last weekend as 36-year-old Marya Guillen of Elk Grove.

The incident happened a little before 8:30 a.m. on August 15. Officers responded to a medical aid call at the residence along the 8900 block of Sierra Street. When they arrived, officers were met by the suspect at the front door who refused to follow commands or let officers in, say Elk Grove police.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was detained.

Officers found Guillen, who had sustained a stab wound, inside the residence.