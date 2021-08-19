PLACERVILLE (CBS13) – Firefighters responded to a house fire in Placerville Thursday morning.

The sound of loud explosions could be heard coming from the property on El Dorado Trail, off Missouri Flat Road around 6:30 a.m. There were two or three people living in the two-story home at the time, said a firefighter at the scene. One person suffered burns to their foot.

There were as many as a dozen trailers on the property up until 2020 when the county cleared them out. Neighbors tell CBS13 the home has historic significance because it used to belong to the train conductor.

It appears that the home will be a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire is not related to the Caldor Fire that is burning in El Dorado County.