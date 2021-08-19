MODESTO (CBS13) — The Modesto police officer shot while serving a search warrant last weekend remains in critical condition Thursday, authorities said.

According to the Modesto Police Department, Officer Michael Rokaitis underwent surgery Wednesday to repair injuries to his abdomen, which was successful.

However, Officer Rokaitis’ right leg remains a matter of concern and doctors are continuing to evaluate the viability of the leg, the department said in a news release Thursday. Despite remaining in critical condition, Rokaitis has also stabilized.

The suspect, 42-year-old Jesse James Brooks of Modesto, received minor injuries when officers returned fire, was treated at a local hospital and released back into police custody. He was arrested for various weapons violations and three counts of attempted murder of a police officer.

Several officers fired their weapons during the incident and were placed on administrative leave per department policy. No other officers were injured.

The incident started when a motorcyclist was spotted driving recklessly and fled from an attempted traffic stop. A Stanislaus County sheriff’s Office helicopter followed the motorcycle to a Modesto home.

Officers responded to the home and the motorcyclist eventually surrendered. After finding drugs on the motorcyclist, officers obtained a search warrant for the home and entered shortly after 11:30 p.m. Brooks was in the home and opened fire on the officers.