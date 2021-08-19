SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – If you’re immune-compromised, you may be eligible to receive an additional third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The FDA has amended its emergency use authorization to allow a third dose to increase immune response in some immunocompromised patients. This applies to people who are 1) moderately to severely immunocompromised and 2) received their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna more than 28 days ago, according to a statement from Sutter Health.

The FDA and CDC have not yet approved additional doses for anyone having received the Janssen/J&J vaccine.

According to studies, patients may benefit from having the additional dose as a way to better protect against COVID-19.

The CDC doesn’t recommend booster shots to any other groups at this time.

If you’re eligible for the booster shot, you can schedule one by phone at (844) 987-6115.

If you aren’t sure if you qualify for an additional dose, consult your doctor.