NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities are scouring the Penn Valley area for a boy who ran away from home on Tuesday and hasn’t been seen since. He is considered to be in danger because of his age.

Chase Chittock, 10, was last seen at 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of Harvest Road and Rough and Ready Highway, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

He is 4 feet tall, white, 60 pounds, with a medium complexion. He has brown and blond hair. Chittock was last seen wearing a neon green shirt and brown pants. He is known to stay to himself and likes to sleep outside.

The sheriff’s office says there are dozens of professional searchers in the area.

If you see Chase or have any additional information, you are asked to contact the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center at 530-265-7880.