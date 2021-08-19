NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) – A Penn Valley boy who ran away from home Tuesday was found safe, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said.

Chase Chittock, 10, was reunited with his family Thursday evening. A photo released by the sheriff’s office search and rescue team shows Chittock smiling while eating pizza surrounded by the team.

Authorities scoured the Penn Valley area this week, saying Chittock was considered to be in danger because of his age.

He had been missing since 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, last seen in the area of Harvest Road and Rough and Ready Highway.

The sheriff’s office said dozens of professional searchers were in the area assisting with the search.