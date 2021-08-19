EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – The battle against the Caldor Fire continues for another day. The fire is slowing down but is far from being under control.

The fire’s activity was minimal overnight. New numbers show that another 3,000 acres burned. It’s a far cry from the 47,000 acres that were charred in a single day. The fire is now more than 65,000 acres but there is still no containment. Nearly 7,000 homes and other buildings are still threatened.

According to Cal OES, 23,000 people in El Dorado County remain under evacuation orders. New warnings have been issued south of the fire in Amador County, stretching from Fiddletown on the west all the way to the Alpine County Line on the east.

Most of the destruction caused by the Caldor Fire, so far, has been in the town of Grizzly Flats. But days after the flames tore through the area, we still don’t know exactly how many were destroyed.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says they are actively monitoring evacuation zones and towing cars that shouldn’t be there.

Smoke from the fires is causing hazy skies over the valley again. The air quality is in the moderate range now but is expected to reach that unhealthy level again.