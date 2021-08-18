Johnny's Jams Featuring Director Jonathan MerisMadonna is celebrating 40 years in the music industry and what better way to honor that but to feature Madonna songs in Johnnie's Jams! Director Jonathan Meris also sends a special tribute to the pop queen with his version of the infamous cone bra. Do you know these vintage Madonna songs in this edition of Johnnie's Jams?

House Calls With Dr. Phil Pt. 2Earlier we talked to Dr. Phil as he introduced to us his new show, "House Calls with Dr. Phil". John Dabkovich also sought the advice and help of Dr. Phil as our CBS 13 Nighttime anchor Kurtis Ming likes to keep his wardrobe in the personal space of other coworkers. See how John "spread the wealth" of Kurtis' sport coats in the newsroom.

McCovey Cove Kayaker - Let's Hit The Water!Earlier, Dina talked to Mark Gerek about the fun he has in McCovey Cove at Oracle Park, fishing home run balls out of the water! Now, Mark's in the American River showing us his kayak skills!

Wiki Who? - Good Fellas Edition - 8/17John's here with another edition of Wiki Who? Today, it's a "Good Fellas" edition, featuring Robert DeNiro (happy birthday), Joe Pesci, and Ray Liotta, play along with us!

Good Day Rewind - 8/17If you think you missed a funny moment during the show today, here's where you can catch up! It's the Good Day Rewind!

