SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento region is under a red flag warning for dry weather and wind that could bring even more fires.

“This is the perfect combination to allow the current dozen major wildfires that are burning to grow, and it increases the risk for new fires,” said Chief Daniel Berlant with Cal Fire

This is forcing state and local fire agencies to make strategic decisions about where to send a limited number of firefighters. Even before the Caldor fire hit, the U.S. Forest Service told the Associated Press that “it’s operating in crisis mode, fully in deploying firefighters and maxing out its support system.”

Cal Fire is concerned too, from the frontlines of the out-of-control Caldor fire.

“We are in a resource draw-down environment. Multiple large fires and we’re all competing for the same precious resources,” said Chief Jason Martin with Cal Fire.

Chief Berlant said help is arriving by the hour.

“We have continuously brought in additional resources overnight and throughout the day from Southern California and other areas that have not yet been affected and are not currently predicting significant winds,” he said.

Berlant said the priority is always life and property, and crews will focus on the areas with the most danger.

“Our key to this next 24 hours is going to be an aggressive initial attack on any new fires because our goal is to contain a new fire quickly so we don’t add to the list of large fires we’re battling,” Berlant said.

At CalOES headquarters, crews here are actively monitoring evacuations..shelters and safety messaging. They are planning a press conference with more updates Wednesday morning