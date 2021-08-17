SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A man who was shot while driving in South Sacramento on Monday night has died.

Around 6 p.m. Monday, the victim and suspect were reportedly driving in separate vhicle when the suspect shot the victim at the intersection of Elsie Avenue and Stockton Boulevard, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim veered off the road, drove through a hedge, and came to a stop in the parking lot of a business on the north side of the street.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene and administered first aid to the victim who was then transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, authorities said the man died of his injuries.

No information about the suspect or victim is available.

Sheriff’s Department detectives are asking anyone with information relating to this incident to please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP.