SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Strong winds and dry conditions are likely to leave tens of thousands of PG&E customers in the dark.

The utility is looking at shutting off power for Tuesday and Wednesday in parts of 18 counties.

Hundreds of customers are expected to lose power in Yuba, Plumas, Nevada, and Colusa counties. The most affected county will be Sierra County, which could see more than 1,000 customers in the dark.