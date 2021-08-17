VACAVILLE (CBS13) – Power shutoffs are in effect in some Northern California Counties, in an effort to prevent wildfires.

PG&E is in the process of implementing a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS), it says. In a statement issued Tuesday night, the company said this round of actions is affecting about 51,000 customers in small portions of 18 counties “focused in the Sierra Nevada foothills, the North Coast, the North Valley, and the North Bay mountains.”

In our region, about 300 PG&E customers in the area of Pleasant’s Valley Road in Vacaville are without power due to the PSPS. This was an area hard-hit by the LNU Complex Fire in 2020.

PG&E says this PSPS is being done because of a combination of dry offshore winds, extreme ndrought conditions, and extremely dry vegetation.