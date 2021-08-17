EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — The latest on the Caldor Fire in El Dorado County:

6:47 p.m.

The Red Cross is opening up an evacuation shelter at Green Valley Community Church, which is at 3500 Missouri Flat Road in Placerville.

As a result of the #CaldorFire in #ElDorado and #Amador counties, an #evacuation #shelter is opening at:

Green Valley Community Church

3500 Missouri Flat Rd

Placerville CA 95667

El Dorado County pic.twitter.com/UwNLD8sniG — American Red Cross California Gold Country Region (@ARCGoldCountry) August 18, 2021

6:35 p.m.

CBS13 reporters shared these updates Monday:

I took this video around noon today. The #CaldorFire has exploded to 30,000 arces @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/57eAaHmQSr — Renee Santos (@RSantosTV) August 18, 2021

Lots of yellow tape up marking homes under mandatory evacuation orders around the #CaldorFire. Some leaving, some not. Pleasant Balley residents are now being told to evacuate. pic.twitter.com/ogIRNMKygE — stevelarge (@largesteven) August 18, 2021

6:18 p.m.

All hotels in the Placerville area are completely booked. Management at Best Western there tells CBS13 they’ve turned 100-plus evacuees away after booking their last room early this morning. They also say all hotels down to Folsom are full.

5:48 p.m.

Cal Fire held a meeting Tuesday night to discuss the latest developments in the Caldor Fire. Here are the main points of the meeting:

30,000 acres burned (yesterday acres burned were 1,400); zero containment.

Roughly 242 crew members are battling the fire.

Officials are considering a full forest-wide closure.

The fire has crossed Mormon Emigrant Trail

Crews expect continual south/southwest flow of wind tonight, which will keep the fire flowing in a northerly direction.

In light of rumors of looters in the area, 30-40 sheriff’s deputies in the area of fire in security teams to protect homes.

There was no answer as to whether or not water sources will be impacted.

Crews are asking the public for patience as they fight the fire.

There’s no word on a timeline of when people could possibly head back home and assess damages.

5:05 p.m.

Cal Fire says the fire has burned 30,000 acres and is 0% percent contained.

Watch the latest live update here: https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?v=319885566584155

#caldorfire gaining ground- and quickly- it’s now at 30,000 acres. It was 6,500 this morning. @CBSSacramento — Marissa Perlman (@MPerlmanNews) August 18, 2021

4:25 p.m.

The following areas are currently under mandatory evacuation orders:

Pollock Pines

East of Sly Park Road

South of Highway 50 up to Ice House Road, including north of Mormon Immigrant Trail and Jenkinson Lake

Grizzly Flats/Somerset east of Mt. Aukum Road

Happy Valley

Governor Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency in El Dorado County due to the fire.

4:12 p.m.

Other news outlets are reporting a number of structures damaged; however, there is no official assessment of damage at this time, says a fire spokesperson.

3:53 p.m.

Cal Fire reports that the Caldor Fire has burned 6,500 acres and is 0% contained.

(This is a reduction in the total acreage Cal Fire reported earlier of 8,000 acres.)

3:50 p.m.

Placerville Police warn that WB Highway 50 will be congested as people from the Pollock Pines leave their homes. Manual traffic control will be implemented and officers will not allow cross traffic during these times.

3:44 p.m.

The Diamond Springs evacuation center has been closed and has moved to Cameron Park. Here are the evacuation centers currently open:

Cameron Park (CSD, 2502 Country Club Drive, Cameron Park)

Large Animal Shelter (Amador County Fairgrounds, 18621 Sherwood St., Plymouth, (Empire Street Gate)

Small Animal Shelter: (530) 621-5795

3:30 p.m.

Highway 50 from Meyers to Ice House Road may be closed in the next couple of hours due to the Caldor Fire, the CHP says. They urge people leaving South Lake Tahoe to do so as soon as possible and use alternate routes such as SR-89 to I-80 or US-50 to I-395.

BE PREPARED! US-50 from Meyers to Ice House Rd. may be closed in the next couple hours due to the Caldor fire in El Dorado County. Please plan accordingly. Leave South Lake Tahoe as soon as possible. Use alternate routes such as SR-89 to I-80 or US-50 to I-395. pic.twitter.com/WodluNYeSW — CHP South Lake Tahoe (@CHPSouthLake) August 17, 2021

2:49 p.m.

The Diamond Springs Fire Hall evacuation center is now full, Cal Fire says.

Evacuees are being urged to go to the Cameron Park CSD at 2502 Country Club Drive.

People with large animals can head to the Amador County Fairgrounds at 18621 Sherwood Street in Plymouth.

A map with the latest details on evacuation orders can be found here: https://eldoradocounty.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=c995bf3816964e948d7d831d3ba938ff

1:15 p.m.

Mandatory evacuation orders are now in effect for parts of Pollock Pines.

According to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s, the following areas are now under evacuation orders:

East of Sly Park Road.

South of Hwy 50 up to Ice House Road.

North of Mormon Emigrant Trail (including Jenkinson’s/Sly Park Lake).

Evacuation warnings are also in effect for the following areas:

South of Hwy 50 to Pleasant Valley Road.

From Sly Park Road, west to Snows Road and Newtown Road, including the community of Rancho Del Sol.

Evac Centers:

✅Diamond Springs Fire Hall is FULL

✅Cameron Park CSD, 2502 Country Club Drive,

Cameron Park

✅Large Animal Shelter:

Amador County Fairgrounds, 18621 Sherwood

St, Plymouth, (Empire Street Gate)

✅Small Animal Shelter: (530) 621-5795 — CAL FIRE AEU (@CALFIREAEU) August 17, 2021

12:55 p.m.

Tuesday’s Red Flag Warning has now been extended through 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Gusty winds are predicted for the mountains and portions of the Sacramento Valley starting early Tuesday afternoon. Coupled with the extremely dry conditions, the fire danger level is critical.

⚠️Red Flag Warning is now in effect from 1pm today through 8pm Wednesday for the mountains & portions of the Sacramento Valley due to gusty winds & extremely dry conditions. Are you prepared for wildfire? Visit https://t.co/4PbDmtOuXj for preparedness tips. #CAwx #CAfire pic.twitter.com/vxpWZk0M0h — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) August 17, 2021

11:46 a.m.

Placerville authorities say they are closely monitoring the Caldor Fire burning nearby, but say there is no indication at this point that it’s moving towards the city.

People are being urged to sign up for El Dorado County’s CodeRED notification system to know if and when evacuation orders have been given out.

10:15 a.m.

Evacuation orders have now been issued for the Sly Park area due to the Caldor Fire, authorities say.

An evacuation warning has also been given to the Pollock Pines area.

#CaldorFire EDSO has issued new evacuation orders for Sly Park area and a Warning for Pollock Pines area. Make sure you have signed up for Code Red alert system. — EldoradoNF (@EldoradoNF) August 17, 2021

9:48 a.m.

As the Caldor Fire grows, its path of destruction is also becoming more clear.

No exact number of homes destroyed or damaged has been released at this point, but it’s clear that many houses have been lost.

The unpredictable nature of the Caldor Fire has also forced our own news crew to be escorted out of possible danger.

7:25 a.m.

New evacuation orders have been issued early Tuesday morning for the Caldor Fire.

The following areas are affected:

Grizzly Flats/Somerset

• All roads off of Grizzly Flat Rd., east of Mt. Aukum Rd. in Somerset (Known as Four Corners) into Grizzly Flats Proper

Happy Valley

• All roads off of Happy Valley Road, east of Mt. Aukum Rd. in Somerset to Sciaroni

The new evacuation orders came after more residents were ordered to leave very early Tuesday morning. These areas included:

Grizzly Flats

• Henry Diggins off Caldor Rd

• Areas of Grizzly Flats from Grizzly Flats Rd & Arctic Lane, east to include:

o Consumnes Mine Rd o String Canyon Rd

o Sciaroni Road o Capps Crossing east to North South Rd

o North to String Canyon Road

Happy Valley

• Happy Valley Rd from Sweeneys Crossing to Sciaroni Rd

As of Tuesday morning, the Caldor Fire has grown to 6,500 acres.

Previous day’s updates below:

11:45 p.m.

Due to rapidly expanding fire Monday night, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office has issued mandatory evacuations notices for the Grizzly Flats.

#CaldorFire 11:45 pm. Due to rapidly expanding fire tonight the El Dorado County Sheriff has issued mandatory evacuations notices for the Grizzly Flats. — EldoradoNF (@EldoradoNF) August 17, 2021

7:34 p.m.

MANDATORY EVACUATON ORDERS have been issued for the following areas: Creek South of Caldor Road

Barney Ridge East of Omo Ranch Road

Omo Ranch Road to North South Road

Caldor area including North South Road

Pi’Pi Valley up to Armsrong Hill — EldoradoNF (@EldoradoNF) August 17, 2021

11:14 a.m.

The evacuation notice for the Leoni Meadows and Big Mountain areas have now been upgraded to Mandatory Evacuation Orders, authorities say.

According to the El Dorado National Forest, the sheriff’s office notified homeowners in those areas of the evacuation orders on Monday morning.

8:30 a.m.

The Caldor Fire has now grown to 754 acres as of Monday morning, the forest service reports.

No containment is reported at this point.

Yesterday, smoky conditions grounded fixed-wing aircraft that could have helped battle the fire. Helicopters are still helping in the firefight, however.

Firefighters will be continuing to build lines where possible.

High temperatures coupled with gusty winds are giving firefighters cause for concern on Monday.

Previous day’s updates below:

Mandatory evacuations are in place for a new vegetation fire near Grizzly Flats in El Dorado County.

The Caldor Fire was reported Saturday at approximately 7 p.m. and is estimated at 400 acres with zero containment, as of Sunday afternoon, according to the ElDorado National Forest Service.

It is located about one mile east of Omo Ranch, burning in the area of Middle Fork Cosumnes River.

Firefighters report that challenging terrain and darkness made accessing the fire difficult and it burned actively throughout the night.

There are currently 90 personnel assigned to the fire, with additional resources en route.

An evacuation center has been set up at the Diamond Springs Fire Hall at 501 Pleasant Valley Road.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.