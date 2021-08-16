SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A man was shot while driving his car in South Sacramento on Monday night.

The victim and suspects were reportedly driving in separate cars when the suspect shot the victim at the intersection of Elsie Avenue and Stockton Boulevard, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim drove to a nearby Jack in the Box parking lot. From there, he was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No information about the suspect is available.