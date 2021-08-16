MODESTO (CBS13) – Police surrounded a home in Modesto, serving a search warrant, where one of their own was shot and seriously injured over the weekend.

The scene unfolded at the home on East Orangeburg Avenue.

Multiple commands were given for people inside to come out with their hands up. One person eventually came out and was taken to a police car. That person’s identity has not been released. It’s unknown how they are connected to the investigation.

Around 10 p.m. Saturday police tried to pull over a motorcyclist who was driving recklessly. He refused to stop, leading police on a chase.

The suspect was later spotted at the Modesto home where he later surrendered to police. Officers saw the suspect also had illegal drugs, which led them to search the home.

At that point, a different man identified as 42-year-old Jesse James Brooks allegedly fired shots at police and shot Modesto police Officer Michael Rokaitis in the abdomen. He was listed in critical condition.

Brooks was arrested and now faces three counts of attempted murder of a peace officer.

Sherrie Satariano’s grandfather owns the home where the incident happened. She says she was outside when she heard the gunfire.

“I heard five pops and I just headed for the house; I went in the house because I knew they were gunshots and the officer that was standing in the middle of the yard started running toward the street,” she said.

Satariano says she doesn’t know the rider who led the police on the chase. She also says she doesn’t know what Brooks was doing inside the home, which is now riddled with bullets.