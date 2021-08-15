VALLECITO (CBS13) — Authorities have located the inmate who walked away from a firefighting camp in Calaveras County on Saturday, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said.

Torrence Weitzel, 25, located in Bakersfield shortly before 4 p.m. He was arrested after attempting to flee from a residence in the city, the CDCR said.

He was transferred to North Kern State Prison and is nno longer eligible to be housed in a fire camp. officials said.

A search for Weitzel began Saturday after it was discovered he had walked away from the Vallecito Conservation Camp east of Angels Camp.

The CDCR said Weitzel was put into their custody in March 2021 from Kern County with a five-year sentence for vehicle theft, discharging a gun, and buying/receiving stolen property.