SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A shooting at McClatchy Park left two people in the hospital Sunday afternoon, the Sacramento Police Department said.

According to police, the Oak Park-area shooting happened at around 1:20 p.m.

Responding officers located evidence of a shooting but did not find any involved parties. While they searched the area, the officers were notified of two men who had taken themselves to the hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds.

The injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation. Information regarding a suspect was not available.