EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — Firefighters are responding to a new vegetation fire near Grizzly Flats in El Dorado County.

The Caldor Fire was reported Saturday at approximately 7 p.m. and was last estimated at 45 acres, according to the ElDorado National Forest Service.

It is one mile east of Omo Ranch, burning in the area of Middle Fork Cosumnes River.

Additional information will be released later Sunday morning.