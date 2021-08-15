MODESTO (CBS13) — A Modesto Police Officer is in critical condition after being shot late Saturday night while helping serve a search warrant in Modesto.

It started when a traffic officer observed a motorcyclist driving recklessly near West Orangeburg Avenue and Enslen Avenue, according to Modesto Police.

When the officer attempted to stop the motorcyclist, he fled.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s helicopter responded and located the motorcyclist as he continued to flee, following the rider to a residence in the 3100 block of East Orangeburg Avenue. Officers arrived, and soon after say the suspect exited the house and surrendered.

The suspect was searched and found to be in possession of drugs for the purpose of sales, according to police.

Based on the evidence found, officers obtained a search warrant for the residence but when they began to search the house just after 11:30 p.m., a male adult began shooting at them, striking one of the officers, according to police.

The injured officer, who has not been identified, was transported to a local hospital where he is listed in critical, but stable condition at this time.

The suspect, who received minor injuries when officers returned fire, was treated at a local hospital and released back into police custody. He will be arrested for various weapons violations and the attempted murder of a police officer.

Roads in the area remains closed Sunday morning.

This is an ongoing investigation, and more information will be released when it becomes available.