RIO LINDA (CBS13) — Five people were injured in a crash in a Rio Linda intersection Sunday afternoon.

According to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, the crash happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. in the area of Blacktop Road and Elkhorn Boulevard.

Two vehicles were involved and photos from the scene show heavy damage to both front ends. At least one person had to be extricated from a vehicle.

The conditions of the five people were unknown at this time. They were all taken to UC Davis Medical Center for treatment.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.