STOCKTON (CBS13) — Four people were shot in three separate incidents in Stockton overnight. None of their injuries were life threatening, according to Stockton Police.

In the first incident, just before 10 45 p.m. Saturday, police responded to the 2000 block of Pajaro Way on a report of two people who were shot.

When they arrived, police located a 42-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman suffering from non life-threatening injuries.

At 3:15 a.m. Sunday, a 43-year-old man was going into a business in the 1100 block of Delivery Street when police say he was confronted by a suspect who told the man to leave before shooting him.

The suspect fled in a white truck while the victim was taken by a private party to a parked ambulance which transported him to an area hospital for treatment of his non life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Around 4:25 a.m. Sunday, a 57-year-old man was in an argument with another man who shot him before fleeing on foot. He also was taken to the hospital for a non life-threatening injury.

There have been no arrests in any of the shootings.