ELK GROVE (CBS13) — A suspect has been arrested after a person was found stabbed inside a residence in the 8900 block of Sierra Street in Elk Grove Sunday morning.

The incident happened a little before 8:30 a.m. when officers responded to a medical aid call at the residence.

When officers arrived, they say they were met by the suspect at the front door who refused to follow commands or let officers in.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was detained.

Officers found the victim, who had sustained a stab wound, inside the residence.

The suspect and victim were known to each other.