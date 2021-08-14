WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Yolo County is finalizing a policy that would require COVID-19 vaccinations for county employees.

County Supervisor Don Saylor posted a message to Facebook saying the policy would require all county workers to be partially or fully vaccinated—or request an exemption—by September 10.

Full vaccination will be required by October 15, unless the individual has an approved or pending exemption.

Saylor said the county shared information with staff that read, in part:

“After much deliberation, analysis, and evaluation around the safety and security of staff and the public we serve, the County of Yolo has decided to implement a mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination Policy for all employees. Clinical trials, scientific research, and safety monitoring have demonstrated that the federally authorized COVID-19 vaccines are safe and are the most effective method of preventing people from getting and spreading the virus that causes COVID-19, and from becoming seriously ill, ending up hospitalized, or dying.”

The county will join several places around the nation that have already implemented vaccine mandates as the Delta variant has led to another surge in cases.

Over in neighboring Sacramento County, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg requested this week that the city implement a new policy that requires all new city employees be vaccinated against COVID-19 before starting their jobs, effectively immediately.