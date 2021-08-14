VALLECITO (CBS13) — Authorities are searching for an inmate who walked away from a firefighting camp in Calaveras County on Saturday, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said.
Torrence Weitzel, 25, was last seen at around 10:20 a.m. during an inmate count at the Vallecito Conservation Camp east of Angels Camp. A search of the camp's grounds and buildings came up short.
Weitzel is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs around 185 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair.
The CDCR said Weitzel was put into their custody in March 2021 from Kern County with a five-year sentence for vehicle theft, discharging a gun, and buying/receiving stolen property.
Cal Fire and local law enforcement agencies are assisting the CDCR with its search.
Anyone with information on Weitzel’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Vallecito Conservation Camp at 209-736-4922.