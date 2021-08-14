STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — The teen hit by a distracted driver while riding her horse near Turlock mid-week has died, family members confirmed to CBS13 on Saturday.

Summer Gardner-Vigil, 19, has been at Doctors Hospital in Modesto since the collision Wednesday morning. Her horse Riggs died from the impact.

Garner-Vigil was riding the horse westbound on East Harding Road along the right edge of the road while a Chevy pickup truck was traveling northbound on Youngstown Road, which turns into E. Harding Road.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the truck driver admitted to taking his eyes off the road when he reached for something in the truck. When he looked back up, he saw the teen on the horse and made a quick turn to the left.

The truck rotated counter-clockwise and slammed into the horse, tossing Garner-Vigil to the roadway with major injuries.

Though the driver, 27-year-old Isaac Leal, admitted to being distracted behind the wheel, charges have not been filed.