NORTHERN CALIFORNIA (CBS13) — The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory this weekend, due to increasing temperatures across Northern California.

High pressure will bring areas of high to locally very high heat risk to much of the Sacramento Valley and adjacent foothills and mountain areas this weekend. Hot afternoon temperatures and warm overnight lows are expected, with the hottest temperatures forecast on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

While smoke from area wildfires may limit highs, there is still the potential for heat related stress and illnesses through the weekend.

The heat advisory is in effect from noon Saturday to 7 p.m. Sunday.