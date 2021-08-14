EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — A Fremont woman was arrested this week after starting a wildfire in the area of Aspen Creek Tract near Echo Summit, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday.

Deputies say the woman—identified as Viola Liu, 43—was on the scene when they arrived Wednesday morning. She was dressed in only a bikini top and bottom, and she was covered in scratches and soot.

Liu later admitted to starting the fire.

She was booked into the El Dorado County Jail for arson, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting or obstructing a peace officer.