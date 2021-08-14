STOCKTON (CBS13) – A Stockton charter school that temporarily closed its doors because of an increasing number of COVID-19 cases, said Saturday it will reopen later this month.

Aspire Apex Academy temporarily closed its campus Friday after an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases at the school. Administrators didn’t say how many people were infected but did say everyone at the school who was exposed to the infected individual or individuals has been notified.

On Saturday, the school announced it will reopen its doors to welcome back both students and staff on Monday, Aug. 23rd.

“This time will allow us to completely disinfect the facility, revamp our safety protocols on campus, and comply with the recommended quarantine guideline of 10 days,” a representative wrote in a statement provided to CBS13.

Beginning Monday, student work packets will be distributed to students to help ensure learning continues during the closure.

In a statement issued to CBS13 on Friday, school administrators said they were working with public health officials to ensure contact tracing protocols and quarantining guidelines are met.

They were also reportedly consulting with San Joaquin County Health Department officials to determine when to to safely reopen.