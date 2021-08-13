Johnnie's Jams Featuring Director Jonathan MerisIn today's edition of Johnnie's Jams, Director Jonathan Meris wants to see if you can guess these popular 80's songs from movies. Do you know these songs and what movies they're from?

4 hours ago

Question of the DayCheck out today's Question of the Day

5 hours ago

Uniqo SalonWe're in Stockton at Uniqo Salon and they're showing us the most hip and current hair styles! See if any one of these styles you'd like to have.

5 hours ago

Troop at the Guild Theater90's R&B sensation Troop is going to be at the Guild Theater this weekend. See how you can go and check them out!

5 hours ago

Star Trek Voyager DocumentaryA new documentary is taking an inside look at the fan favorite series Star Trek Voyager. We talk to the director of the series about this upcoming documentary.

5 hours ago