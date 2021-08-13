MODESTO (CBS13) — A vigil was held Friday night for a 19-year-old who is fighting for her life after being hit by a distracted driver while riding her horse near Turlock.

Summer Gardner-Vigil is at Doctors Hospital in Modesto fighting for her life while friends and family support her from outside the hospital walls.

The teen is loved by the community and her family, all of whom promise not to give up on her young life.

“She’s still here. She’s still here with us,” Summer’s sister, Shaunna Gardner-Vigil.

She’s been sitting by her sister’s side for days.

“I was just upstairs with my sister. I talk to my sister and I sit there and I feel sick and tired and I hurt for her,” Shaunna said.

The 19-year-old fell off her horse, Riggs, after a Chevy pickup truck slammed into them in Turlock—killing the animal and landing Summer in the hospital.

“To get a phone call your child has been in a highway accident, to get that call, I didn’t believe it was true,” said Summer’s mother Regina Gardner-Vigil.

The driver, 27-year-old Isaac Leal, admitted to the California Highway Patrol that he was distracted behind the wheel.

“How could you live with yourself, you know? How could you live with yourself? She deserves justice,” Shaunna said.

It’s been days since Summer entered the hospital, her mother is holding out hope she’ll be released soon.

“I would pick her up and carry her home like the day I took her home from the hospital,” Regina said.

The Pitman High School graduate has had a major impact on her community.

“She always cared for everybody, she always had love for everybody no matter what,” Shaunna said.

Summer’s loved ones say there’s still light at the end of this dark tunnel as they look forward to the day she walks out of the hospital doors.

“Whatever the outcome is, I will take care of her,” Regina said.

CBS13 did reach out to the California Highway Patrol for more on the 27-year-old driver. Despite admitting to distracted driving, charges have not been determined.